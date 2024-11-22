Mid-cycle budget adjustments passed by Calgary city council

Calgary city council passed its mid-cycle budget adjustments on Friday evening, following a long week of debate.

The adjustments were passed with a vote of 9-6.

The city’s overall property taxes will go up by 3.6 per cent in 2025.

That means the average single-family home with a median price of $700,000 will pay about $14 more each month.

Voting against the adjustments were councillors Andre Chabot, Sonya Sharp, Sean Chu, Terry Wong, Jennifer Wyness and Dan McLean.

More details to come...