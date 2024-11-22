CALGARY
Calgary

    Mid-cycle budget adjustments passed by Calgary city council

    Calgary city hall is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Calgary city hall is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Calgary city council passed its mid-cycle budget adjustments on Friday evening, following a long week of debate.

    The adjustments were passed with a vote of 9-6.

    The city’s overall property taxes will go up by 3.6 per cent in 2025.

    That means the average single-family home with a median price of $700,000 will pay about $14 more each month.

    Voting against the adjustments were councillors Andre Chabot, Sonya Sharp, Sean Chu, Terry Wong, Jennifer Wyness and Dan McLean.

    More details to come...

