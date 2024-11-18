Mid-cycle budget talks begin as Calgarians come to city hall

Mid-cycle budget week has started at Calgary's city hall ahead of councillors deciding where to find savings and where to spend.

Just over 40 people signed up to speak on Day 1 of what will be a multi-day meeting to determine the budget for the next two years, including a proposed property tax increase of 3.6 per cent combined.

"This budget is one that's rooted in reality," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who noted population growth and inflation are taking a bite out of the city's budget.

In September, city administration presented to council an early look at the budget that included a 4.5 per cent property tax increase.

Since then, officials found 0.9 per cent in savings to bring the combined residential and non-residential rate down.

"So, to the people who are saying we can cut it further, I'd love for them to show me the math," Gondek said.

"What are you going to cut? Are you going to cut public safety? Are you going to make it less safe for people to take transit? After we worked so hard to improve that?"

But some councillors say savings can be found and efficiencies should be explored before increased spending is passed down to taxpayers.

"We can find (savings) if there's a will to find them. And, like I said, it doesn't have to be what you're seeing in front of you in a document. It can be other things that are in this corporation that would not impact a single citizen," said Sonya Sharp, the Ward 1 councillor.

Increased spending

Aside from inflationary pressures adding to the budget, some of the increased spending includes tens of millions of dollars for roads projects and water infrastructure improvements.

In addition, $4.7 million is being recommended to go toward the Calgary Fire budget to increase the number of crews on aerial trucks and $2.5 million to improve downtown safety.

Spending will also offset what is expected to be a projected $33-million revenue shortfall for Calgary Transit.

The department wants $13 million in operating cash and another $19 million to support the Low-Income Transit Pass Program, which has grown due to high demand.

Several Calgarians spoke in favour of the increased money for transit, saying it's a tangible way to help low-income residents who rely on the network.

"The message that I wanted city council to hear today is that my life is worse off than it was a year ago, and it's this affordability crisis which I believe they have control over," said Arthur Gallant, who was the first public speaker of the day.

He said costs have increased so much for him in just a year that he had to make the difficult decision to surrender his cat to the Humane Society because he could not afford the animal's food.

"This was a city that I moved to to give her and I both a better quality of life. And now I've had to surrender her because I couldn't give her the quality of life in this city that I moved here for," he said.

City departments will present to council on Tuesday morning, including emergency services, who are looking for a boost to their budgets. The meeting is set to start at 9:30 a.m.