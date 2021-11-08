Mild and steady conditions in Calgary with a touch of wind

CALGARY -

Another week, another hunkering-down within a couple degrees of seasonal. We're facing zonal flow to start:

Following that yellow line, zonal flow is our upper wind occupying a largely west-to-east trajectory. This is usually responsible for west wind and consequent above-seasonal weather.

The pattern of westerly or southwesterly wind flow will carry on for a few days, though with the development of a new low on the BC coastline (which, as of 6:15 a.m. MST, has generated merely a series of wind warnings and wind advisories) will inject some cooler air through the BC interior and, as a result, the west wind we receive will still be within a couple degrees of seasonal.

Calgary's precipitation forecast in the wake of this mild, dry air moving through is, again, a blank slate. If you were hoping for some local snow, your expectations must be lowered. The foothills will tell a different tale, however… even if only in higher elevations, where a few centimetres are possible over the week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly sunny, 40 km/h gusts from the southwest

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: staying clear, low -5 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

For our pics of the day, now…

William captured this shot in Chinook Park:

And Rick in Brooks estimates thousands of geese landed near sunset as part of their journey!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!