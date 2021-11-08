Mild and steady conditions in Calgary with a touch of wind
Another week, another hunkering-down within a couple degrees of seasonal. We're facing zonal flow to start:
Following that yellow line, zonal flow is our upper wind occupying a largely west-to-east trajectory. This is usually responsible for west wind and consequent above-seasonal weather.
The pattern of westerly or southwesterly wind flow will carry on for a few days, though with the development of a new low on the BC coastline (which, as of 6:15 a.m. MST, has generated merely a series of wind warnings and wind advisories) will inject some cooler air through the BC interior and, as a result, the west wind we receive will still be within a couple degrees of seasonal.
Calgary's precipitation forecast in the wake of this mild, dry air moving through is, again, a blank slate. If you were hoping for some local snow, your expectations must be lowered. The foothills will tell a different tale, however… even if only in higher elevations, where a few centimetres are possible over the week.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today:
- Mainly sunny, 40 km/h gusts from the southwest
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C
Tuesday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -2 C
Wednesday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 7 C
- Evening: staying clear, low -5 C
Thursday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: clear, low -8 C
Friday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 1 C
For our pics of the day, now…
William captured this shot in Chinook Park:
And Rick in Brooks estimates thousands of geese landed near sunset as part of their journey!
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Mild and steady conditions in Calgary with a touch of wind
-
-
-