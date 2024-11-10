Millarville Christmas Market features over 300 vendors, Santa photo-ops, reindeer visits and other holiday items
More than 300 small businesses are part of the 2024 Millarville Christmas Market, which kicked off last Thursday and runs through next weekend.
The market was established in 1988 and has become one of the top craft and artisan events in Alberta.
Some of the crafts on sale at the Millarville Christmas Market through Nov.17 (Photo: Millarville Christmas Market)
It takes place at Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society Racetrack, where organizers advise visitors to dress in layers in order to visit both indoor and outdoor vendors.
Some of the unique items available this year include handcrafted gifts that come with generous helpings of "jokes, puns and sarcasm" courtesy of Green Tendril Creative.
There’s fermented hot sauce, and canned goods from Culture Shocked, black garlic and garlic scape centric preserves from Forge and Farm, gourmet mushrooms from Mr. Grow It All and handmade name puzzles from Puzzles by Glen.
Millarville Christmas Market runs through Nov.17 at the racetrack. (Photo: Millarville Christmas Market)
There’s also lots of baked goods, Christmas-themed beer, wine, cider and liquor, wellness and household items and food trucks with lots of coffee and hot coca.
There’s also photos with Santa, daily reindeer visits, hayrides and a kids-only shop, with more than 5,000 handmade items available at kid-friendly prices.
Kids have their own shop that sells 5,000 items at kid-friendly prices at the Millarville Christmas Market (Photo: Millarville Christmas Market)
There are four heated indoor areas, and a number of outdoor ones as well. Footwear is a consideration as the area can get muddy.
Admission is $7.50 plus GST. Kids under 12 get in free. The market sold out Saturday and Sunday Nov. 10, but tickets remain for next Thursday through Sunday.
For more information, go here.
