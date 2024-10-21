Missing 16-year-old girl sought by Calgary police

Calgary police have released photos of a missing teen in an effort to locate her.

Laila, 16, was last seen outside of a convenience store in the 5300 block of 17 Avenue S.E. at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

Investigators say it's out of character for her to be out of contact with her family for this long.

"We, along with her family are concerned for her well-being," police said in a Monday news release.

Officers say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved and the case doesn't meet the threshold of an Amber Alert.

Laila is described as 6' tall (183 centimetres) and 210 pounds (95 kilograms) with black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.