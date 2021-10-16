Missing 72-year-old southern Alberta politician found dead, wife charged with 2nd-degree murder

CALGARY -

A 72-year-old man RCMP said was last seen on Oct. 8 was found dead, and his wife now faces a second-degree murder charge.

On Tuesday, Redcliff RCMP asked for the public’s assistance as they searched for Alfred Belyea, a county councillor from Suffield, Alta.

In a release sent Saturday, Mounties say Alfred’s body was located on Friday and as a result of a joint investigation with officers from the Redcliff detachment and RCMP Major Crimes two charges have been laid.

Deborah Belyea, 68, of Suffield, has been charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a human body.

Following a bail hearing, Deborah remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Redcliff provincial court on Oct. 18.

“As these matters are now before the courts, no further updates or details surrounding the incident will be provided,” RCMP said in a statement.

Alfred ‘Alf’ Belyea was a Cypress County councillor representing Jenner/Suffield and was acclaimed for the upcoming term.

Suffield is a hamlet in southern Alberta located on the Trans-Canada Highway, about 255 kilometres southwest of Calgary or approximately 32 kilometres northwest of Medicine Hat.