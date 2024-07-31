CALGARY
    • Missing Lethbridge 74-year-old located safe

    Lethbridge police have located 74-year-old Eileen Lennox, who was reported missing Wednesday morning. Lethbridge police have located 74-year-old Eileen Lennox, who was reported missing Wednesday morning.
    Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.

    Eileen Lennox, 74, went missing from the area around the 800 block of 17 Street South Wednesday and police said  they were concerned for her well-being.

    Just before noon, she was discovered safe.

