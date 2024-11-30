CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing senior located: police

    Calgary police
    A missing senior has been located, Calgary police said in a Sunday morning media release.

    The 80-year-old man was last seen in the southwest Calgary community of Glamorgan, at approximately 2:45 p.m., on Friday.

    He left a home in the 0 to 100 block of Galbraith Drive SW.

    Police thanked the media and public for their assistance.

