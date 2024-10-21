CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing teen found: Calgary police

    Calgary police
    Calgary police say a teenager who was reported missing on Monday has been found.

    The 16-year-old girl was last seen outside of a convenience store in the 5300 block of 17 Avenue S.E. 

    On Tuesday, police issued an update saying she had been located. 

