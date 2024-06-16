Models hit the catwalk in Calgary over the weekend for a good cause.

On Saturday, Mount Royal University hosted the Pump Couture Fashion Show, featuring models living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The show, presented by Diabetes Canada, is an evening dedicated to empowering those living with Diabetes and reducing the stigma around what's often referred to as an "invisible condition."

Organizers say events like these go a long way in raising awareness.

"People living with diabetes, a lot of them wear devices like insulin pumps, glucose monitors, and they help better manage their diabetes. What this show does is make people proud to have these devices," said Lindsay Wig, the director of special events with Diabetes Canada.

This was the fifth of six stops on the shows cross-country tour. Other locations included Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax, with the tour wrapping up in Winnipeg on June 20th.

The Pump Couture Fashion Show also serves as a fundraiser. All donations will help send children living with Type 1 diabetes to medically supervised summer camps, called D-camps.

To learn more about D-camps and how you can donate visit https://www.diabetes.ca/