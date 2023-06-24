Moose on the loose in northwest Calgary back yard

A northwest Calgary resident looked out their window to discover a very large guest visitor early Friday.

A video was posted on Reddit by a poster who said a moose with some large antlers was spotted munching on branches in their backyard close to the University of Calgary.

The ravenous moose also feasted on a nearby apple tree.

It then effortlessly leapt over a hedge in order to check out what was on the other side.

The city reminds residents to steer clear of any moose they might see in their neighbourhood.