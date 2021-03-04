CALGARY -- There are more than 10 new cases of COVID-19 among workers at Loblaw and Sobeys stores in Calgary and southern Alberta, according to the latest data available.

The two companies, which oversee many of the main grocery stores and pharmacies in southern Alberta, have been recording the number of active cases at their stores since the pandemic began last year.

Data compiled since last week has determined at least 11 new cases of the illness at a number of stores:

Loblaws

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (3625 Shaganappi Tr. N.W., Calgary) tested positive March 2 (last worked Feb. 23);

Multiple employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart, (151 Walden Gate S.E., Unit 700, Calgary) tested positive March 2 (last worked Feb. 26);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 27 (last worked Feb. 20);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (Unit 100, 3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E. Calgary) tested positive Feb. 27 (last worked Feb. 23);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 27 (last worked Feb. 24);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (200 52 St. N.E., Unit 11, Calgary) tested positive Feb. 26 (last worked Feb. 24) and;

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (2525 36 St. N.E., Unit 135, Calgary) tested positive Feb. 26 (last worked Feb. 24).

Sobeys

An employee at the Sobeys (#3, 70 Bow St., Cochrane, Alta.) tested positive Mar. 4 (last worked Feb. 28);

An employee at the Safeway (#100, 135 Chestermere Stn. Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive Mar. 3 (last worked Feb. 24);

An employee at the Safeway (1-550 University Dr., Lethbridge) tested positive Mar. 2 (last worked Feb. 23) and;

An employee at the Safeway (524 Elbow Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 28 (last worked Feb. 25).

On their respective websites, both companies say they are releasing the information out of a concern for public safety.

All personal information about the infected workers, including in what areas they worked in at the stores, is withheld for privacy reasons.