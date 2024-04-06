More than 300 athletes from across Alberta competing in lifesaving championships in Calgary

More than 300 athletes from 15 different clubs across Alberta are competing this weekend in the 2024 Alberta and Northwest Territories Pool Lifesaving Championships and Junior games at Brookfield Residential YMCA in Calgary.

The event features a number of competitive events that help build lifesaving skills, including Obstacle Swim, Obstacle Relay, Line Tow, Rescue Medley, Manikin Carry with Fins and others.

For Lifesaving Society executive director Jonathan Kusyanto, the weekend event is an opportunity for Calgarians to experience a unique competitive aquatic sport that is also a training ground for future lifeguards and swimming teachers and coaches.

“Lifesaving is the only sport in the world that has a humanitarian purpose attached to it. These athletes combine their athletic ability with lifesaving skills,” said Kusyanto.

“The best thing about lifesaving sport is they don’t only produce great lifesavers that can go out and help keep their community safe, but also great Albertans and great Canadians.”

One competitor, 12-year-old Kate Machacek, said she liked lifesaving because it offers things swimming doesn’t – and it’s very social.

“Swimming doesn’t have mannequins, they don’t have tubes and things like that,” Machacek said.

“They have different events and it’s cool to see the differences between summer and junior lifeguard club.

“It’s good practice for swimming and also fun to hang out with my teammates,” she added. “I know a bunch of them from summer swimming, so I get to see them over the winter and then it’s also fun to meet new people in lifesaving because there’s so many.”

Clubs from Calgary, Cochrane, Hinton, Drayton Valley, Hinton, Lacombe, Okotoks, Pincher Creek, Spruce Grove, Claresholm, Lethbridge and Wetaskwin are competing through Sunday at the Y in Seton.