CALGARY -- Alberta Health has confirmed details of another outbreak of COVID-19 in Calgary, this time at a sports gear warehouse in southeast Calgary.

Officials say 13 people at the FGL Sports Warehouse, located at 5855 68 St. S.E. tested positive for coronavirus.

Two other people, connected to the outbreak, have already recovered from their symptoms.

CTV News has reached out to FGL for comment on the outbreak.

Alberta had 77 new cases of coronavirus reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 8,596.