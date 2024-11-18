CALGARY
Calgary

    • More than a dozen vehicles involved in Highway 1 crash near Gleichen, Alta.: RCMP

    RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Gleichen, Alta., involving more than 12 vehicles, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP) RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Gleichen, Alta., involving more than 12 vehicles, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP)
    Share

    Police are responding to a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles on Highway 1 east of Gleichen, Alta.

    Gleichen RCMP said the multi-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway between Highway 842 and Highway 56.

    Initial reports indicated that the crash involved more than 12 vehicles. Police said injuries are unknown.

    RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area as officers work to respond to the scene.

    RCMP said crews are on scene working to clear the crash. Major traffic delays are expected for two to three hours.

    Gleichen is located approximately 95 kilometres east of Calgary.

