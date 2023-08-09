'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courts

Organizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.

The three-on-three courts, which opened on Wednesday, are located on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Seventh Avenue S.W.

Previously, it was home to one of the last examples of brutalist architecture in the city, a giant concrete structure, which became a haven for social disorder.

That structure is gone, replaced by three colourful three-on-three basketball courts.

"We need more vibrancy in our downtown core, and the downtown is really underserved when it comes to park and sports spaces, so we were excited to be able to take this corner of downtown and add some activity and a much-needed place for families," said Calgary Parks Foundation CEO Shelia Taylor.

"Affordability of sport is becoming a huge challenge for families in Calgary, so when you have free opportunities for people to get out and play sports, that's really important."

The $300,000 to build the courts was split between the City of Calgary, the Calgary Parks Foundation and the Calgary Surge – the city's professional basketball team.

Parks Foundation Calgary celebrated the grand opening of the Century Gardens Sport Court on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.The Surge’s chair Usman Tahir Jutt says free inner-city courts spur new interest in the game and will lead to better basketball being played city-wide.

"You've seen it already today, you've seen that this is a sport that is uniquely positioned to be accessible for anybody. You literally need a ball and hopefully a lot more courts like this built around our city," he said.

"To be able to come out and practice at all hours of the day because it's barrier free, and to be able to form themselves a connection with the city and the sport, I think there's going to be those few that are playing today that are going go on to hopefully play for the Calgary surge or play even in greater leagues and in better places."

Teja Schree lives in a 34th floor apartment overlooking Century Gardens.

The former Indian national team basketball player watched the construction of the basketball courts, and rushed over Wednesday ahead of the grand opening to shoot some hoops.

"I first saw how exactly the ground has been made with the markings and stuff. On the last day after the painting was done, they just put the three baskets in here. So it was really a fantastic and good experience for me to see all this being constructed," Schree said.

"I was just really, like, very excited to come and play here every day."

While the Calgary Parks Foundation flooded the courts with players to make it look full for the grand opening, CTV stayed on site most of the day to determine if it would attract downtown residents, as promised.

It appears to be working. Through the entire day, area residents came to meet up with friends and shoot hoops.

"You know how many kids live around here that want to play ball? They don't want to come to this spot because a lot of people are doing drugs and running and swimming here (in the fountain)," said Ali Ainanshe, who lives nearby

"Now, look how many kids are here by now. It's very nice, man. It’s really great."

Parks Foundation Calgary celebrated the grand opening of the Century Gardens Sport Court on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.Among those kids were three teens, Chingun, Billy, and Isabella, whose families live in the core.

Before the new court opened they had to walk 20 blocks to find a basketball court.

"It's like a 15 minute walk to Mount Royal (Junior High) because there's a hoop there, so it's really nice having a place like this to play basketball." said Isabella Jimenez.

"I can picture a lot of like kids and teenagers coming here to play basketball."

The Century Garden Sport Court is open 24 hours a day, but there is no dedicated lighting, so night players will be shooting hoops by the glow of nearby streetlights.

It is the second sports court of its kind in Calgary; the other is located in the community of Bridgeland.