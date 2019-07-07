There’s free gate entrance and food at Calgary Stampede on July 7, but only for those who get there early.

Family Day, sponsored by Cenovus Energy, is a favourite part of Stampede Week for many visitors.

It offers free admission for guests who arrived between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. as well as a free pancake breakfast will be served in the Grandstand until supplies run out.

The popular deal day at Stampede also includes an Agriculture 101 show on the Grandstand stage.

For more information on the event, check the Calgary Stampede's website.

