Most of the daytime high temperatures will be in the single digits, next week

Expect a chilly start to Friday.

With the wind chill, it will feel like -5 at 8 a.m.

Temperatures will bump back into the mid-teens for the weekend, with sun and cloud.

Sunday night, we will dip close to the freezing mark and there is a good chance of moisture, so expect a rain-snow mix Sunday night into Monday.

Next week will be a cool one.

Most of the daytime highs will be in the single digits.

So, enjoy the mild temperatures on tap for the weekend and the beautiful fall colours.