Most of the daytime high temperatures will be in the single digits, next week

    Expect a chilly start to Friday.

    With the wind chill, it will feel like -5 at 8 a.m.

    Temperatures will bump back into the mid-teens for the weekend, with sun and cloud.

    Sunday night, we will dip close to the freezing mark and there is a good chance of moisture, so expect a rain-snow mix Sunday night into Monday.

    Next week will be a cool one.

    Most of the daytime highs will be in the single digits.

    So, enjoy the mild temperatures on tap for the weekend and the beautiful fall colours.

