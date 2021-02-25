CALGARY -- A couple days ago, I chatted about how our forecast was going to roll in phases. Today is Phase II.

Our upper air pattern will enter a breakdown phase from a ridge to a trough, and the process pushes westerly wind across the foothills. The levity-position on this: I've set our Ponytail Index to a 7.

Calgary, ponytail index, Feb. 25

The less-joyful part: wind gusts could hit hurricane force in parts of our province today. Category-one hurricane speeds are from 119 to 153 km/h. Along the Nakiska Ridgetop, that happened already, with sustained winds at 6 a.m. topping at 137 km/h:

Southern Alberta wind speed, Feb. 25

Median wind across the southern reaches of Alberta will likely peak in the early afternoon, and those who are pressure-sensitive will likely want a cold cloth on the forehead, too.

As I said, this is part of a breakdown phase aloft. That means instability. Tomorrow, we'll watch for a good dose of cooling, potentially creating a downtrend (falling temps through the daylight hours) as we go, and almost certainly generating flurries tomorrow evening, which will roll into Saturday.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

  • Partly cloudy, windy! Gusts in the 60 km/h range
  • Daytime high: 5 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday:

  • Afternoon snow showers, cooling
  • Daytime high: -1 C
  • Evening: more snow, low -9 C

Saturday:

  • AM flurries, then partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: -5 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Sunday:

  • Partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: 7 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Monday:

  • Mainly sunny
  • Daytime high: 5 C
  • Evening: some flurries, low -8 C

Jason and Vivien both took advantage of a mild, clear day to capture great photographs of the city!

Downtown skyline, Calgary, Jason, viewer

rocky mountains, Calgary, Cochrane, Vivien

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here!

 

 