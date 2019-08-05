A motorcyclist fled from an accident scene Monday and managed to run five blocks before being apprehended, police said.

Calgary police confirm an adult male on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the 4200 block of 44 Avenue N.E. around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the rider left his bike behind and ran from the scene. He was apprehended five blocks away.

The man was assessed by paramedics, but was not transported to hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police say the motorcyclist is expected to face charges.