Mould and mouse droppings: Calgary mother says she can't afford to leave 'nightmare' rental home as prices skyrocket

The city's rental prices are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, and regular Calgarians are feeling the impact.

According to website Rentals.ca, the average rental price increased 14.3 per cent from September 2022 to September 2023.

The charge was led by especially-huge jumps in the cost for bachelor apartments and three-bedroom rentals.

Single mom Dakota Klaiber-Desjarlais says she's feeling the pinch.

"It's really frustrating," she told CTV News. "I'm trying to get out of (my current house), but I can't afford it."

RENTER WOES

Klaiber-Desjarlais moved out of a women's shelter into a northwest rental property last September.

But since moving in, she claims various problems have kept her and her three children from feeling healthy and safe inside the Silver Springs home.

Her family is a great example of how the rental increases are squeezing low-income Calgarians.

"I'm trying to get out of here," she said. "I'm trying my best. But because I'm on government assistance, it's extremely hard to be able to afford to move."

Klaiber-Desjarlais says one of her children has compromised lungs, and the condition keeps her from working.

Her limited finances -- paired with her parenting duties -- have forced her to wait out what she calls "a nightmare" scenario inside her rental.

"There's so many problems here," she told CTV News this week. "But my landlord isn't listening to us (when we contact him)."

On Monday, after months of concerns, Klaiber-Desjarlais asked Alberta Health Services to conduct an Environmental Public Health Report.

A provincial inspector found eight citations, including two critical problems that the landlord was ordered to fix immediately.

The list of issues is a long one.

It includes surface mould, mouse droppings, missing smoke alarms, visible larvae, missing smoke alarms and loose light fixtures and ceiling vents.

Landlord Abdul Fazel has been ordered to remedy the issues.

When reached by a reporter Wednesday, he denied an on-camera interview request and refused to acknowledge that his rental was in various stages of disrepair.

"Most of the (citations) are non-critical," he said. "And I wasn't informed about it until yesterday."

Klaiber-Desjarlais says that's not true.

"He's not doing what he should be doing. I had told him a couple months ago about issues with the mould and he didn't really do anything."

Unfortunately for her, for now, the mom's options are limited.

She says her rent would increase about 50 per cent if she left. That's just not doable.

She's launched an online fundraiser to try and get help from her fellow Calgarians.

"I am absolutely drained at this point and feel so frustrated," she said.