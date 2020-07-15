CALGARY -- Following a series of incidents over the weekend, including a situation that cost a hiker his life, officials have reopened Yamnuska Trail in Kananaskis Country.

The trail was closed Sunday after three accidents involving hikers in the area on July 12.

In one of them, a 30-year-old man from Calgary was killed after he fell while hiking in a scree section. While he was being helped, some boulders overhead came free and fell onto the group, inflicting fatal injuries to the fallen hiker.

He has not been identified.

In the other incidents, two hikers were hurt. One struck his head in a fall while the other suffered a fracture.

Alberta Parks shows the trail reopened to the public this week.

In the description on its website, it says the Yamnuska Trail "requires significant route finding skills" beyond the groomed front-end.

"If venturing to the top of the scramble route, remember there are over 150 climbing routes up the face, it is critical that hikers do not throw rocks [emphasis added] over the edge."