Multi-vehicle crash on QEII north of Calgary closes northbound lanes

Northbound lanes of the QEII Highway are closed near Carstairs, Alta., after a multivehicle crash.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 581 just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Northbound lanes of Highway 2 are closed and the southbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

Calgary EMS say paramedics transported one woman to hospital in serious condition; all other people involved declined transportation.

Emergency crews from Airdrie, Alta. are on scene helping those involved in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Alberta 511 suggests people use Highway 2A as an alternate route.

The town of Carstairs is located roughly 45 kilometres north of Calgary.