    • Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident

    A distraught individual climbed to the top of the Reconciliation Bridge on March 27, 2024, and refused to come down, prompting a heavy police presence in downtown Calgary. A distraught individual climbed to the top of the Reconciliation Bridge on March 27, 2024, and refused to come down, prompting a heavy police presence in downtown Calgary.
    Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.

    Police were called to the Reconciliation Bridge at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man had climbed to the top of the bridge.

    Officers have been at the scene ever since in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and help the man down.

    In the meantime, the Fourth and Fifth Avenue fly overs – one of the main arteries into the downtown core – have been shut down for a police command centre on the bridge.

    EMS as well as the Calgary Fire Department are also at the scene.

    Drivers are told to try alternate routes to get into the downtown core until the situation is resolved.

    This is a developing story and we will have more information when it becomes available…

