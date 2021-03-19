CALGARY -- The plaza outside of the main entrance to city hall will close to the public beginning Sunday to accommodate repairs to electrical wiring and light fixtures.

Repairs are expected to be complete by April 9.

The plaza, which faces Macleod Trail, was constructed in the 1980s and its original infrastructure remains in place. According to the city, wiring embedded within the concrete is nearing the end of its life cycle.

The municipal building will remain accessible to the public throughout the repairs and the city will ensure at least one ramp is open at all times.