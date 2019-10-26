CALGARY – Police say a Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Onwu, a caseworker remembered as "hard working and devoted" to the people she supported.

Officers were called to an assisted living home in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue S.W. at 2:45 a.m. on Friday for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from several stab wounds.

Paramedics administered first aid to the victim, but she died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Deborah Onwu, a caseworker employed by Wood's Homes, a non-profit mental health centre that provides care for youth and their families.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man a short time later.

Brandon Jacob Spencer Newman is charged with second-degree murder in Onwu's death.

Investigators believe Newman and Onwu got into a verbal and physical argument at which point Onwu was fatally stabbed.

Newman is expected to appear in court on November 1.

A spokesperson for Wood's Homes told CTV News the organization is stunned by the incident.

"There are no words to describe the sadness our work family is feeling today."

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident as the victim was working at the time.

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or tips can be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store