CALGARY -- Council may sign off on a ticketing app on Monday to make commuting easier for transit users.

Commuters could soon be able to buy, display and validate passes with the click of a button

The city will unveil the nearly $5 million My Fare smartphone app in the next several months.

Operators can check payments on the user's phone, and scan them.

In 2012, the connect card, a tap and go system, was launched but later scrapped due to software issues.

Last summer, the city tested its app on four popular bus routes.

Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Monday