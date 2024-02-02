Mysterious robocall survey polling Albertans on parental consent for abortions

A mysterious phone survey is making the rounds in Alberta, asking residents if minors should need parental consent to get an abortion – but it’s not clear who initiated the campaign.

Many Albertans started receiving the call on Thursday night.

“Minors do not however require the consent of their parents to get an abortion in Alberta, nor is it required for parents to even be notified about their minor child’s abortion,” part of the pre-recorded message said.

“What do you believe? Should parental rights include parental consent for a minor child seeking an abortion?”

Sarah Zagoda was at home on Thursday night when she received the call. She said she is very concerned about the motive behind the survey.

“Pure shock, disgust, anger, fear,” Zagoda said.

“I can't believe that they're polling on this the day after such a heavy announcement was made by the government.”

The questions asked in the call also has Alberta reproductive rights advocates concerned.

“It frightens me because I assume it may be the next step and this government's attempts to assert certain parental rights and prescribe children's rights,” Betsy Jameson, a professor emeritus of history at the University of Calgary and human rights advocate, said.

“I think this is a very dangerous road to go down. And I'm frightened that it's been tested.”

Alissa Golob, the executive director of RightNow, a pro-life political organization, said she thinks it makes sense to discuss parental consent for abortion alongside the proposed rules for transgender youth.

“I think that it's just logically consistent to ask people where they stand on parental rights when it comes to abortion,” Golob said.

“Like if the current parental rights legislation says that a minor can have irreversible medical procedure without parental consent, then abortion should logically fall under that category.”

In an emailed statement Friday, the Government of Alberta said it is not behind the poll.

It added that there are no further policies regarding minors being considered in addition to the proposed rules for transgender youth announced earlier this week.

The survey came from a number representing National Public Research Canada.

CTV News has been unable to confirm who was behind the survey, but it appears the automated voice on the call failed to identify themselves, breaching Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) rules.

According to the CRTC rules, robocalls must begin with a clear message identifying the person on whose behalf the telecommunication is made, and a brief description of its purpose.

“This identification message shall include an electronic mail address or postal mailing address and a local or toll-free telecommunications number at which a representative of the originator of the message can be reached,” the CRTC rule states.

More details to come…