Nakiska Ski Area remains closed due to extreme cold
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 7:16PM MST Last Updated Thursday, February 11, 2021 7:25PM MST
Nakiska Ski Area will remain closed on Friday due to the extreme cold.
CALGARY -- With frigid temperatures staying around, Nakiska Ski Area will remain closed on Friday, officials said in a statement.
Nakiska, west of Calgary, has been closed since Tuesday.
Several other ski hills in southern Alberta have been closed for at least part of this week because of the extreme cold.
Nakiska plans to reopen Saturday and recommends checking the snow report for further updates.
All tickets purchased for Friday will be refunded.