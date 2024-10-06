CALGARY
Calgary

    • Nanton RCMP called to serious single vehicle collision

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    Nanton RCMP were called Sunday morning to a serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 533.

    They ask that the public use alternative routes and avoid the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News