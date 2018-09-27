A new exhibit at the National Music Centre (NMC) recognizes the contributions of the latest inductees into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame; celebrated singer-songwriter Terri Clark and legendary broadcaster Jackie Rae Greening.

Clark, a native of Medicine Hat, is a 19 time Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) award-winner, has sold more than five million albums since her debut, and is the lone Canadian woman to be named a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

In her 36 year radio career, Greening has worked at stations across Alberta. She has received four CCMA awards and has been inducted into the Alberta Country Music Hall of Fame.

The storied careers of Clark and Greening are on full display in the Showcase:2018 Inductees exhibit at NMC with numerous guitars, handwritten letters and assorted memorabilia.

Jesse Moffat of NMC says the display owes considerably to the contributions of a music enthusiast.

“An enormous donation from a gentleman named Bill Borgwardt,” explained Moffat. “Bill donated over 800 items for us to use within this exhibit. If you are a country music fan, you’ve probably seen him at concerts. He is always taking photographs of these artists.”

The exhibit opens to the public on September 2018 and will remain on display until the fall of 2019 and is included with admission to Studio Bell.