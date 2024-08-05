CALGARY
    • National Music Centre offering free admission to wildfire evacuees

    The National Music Centre in Calgary (Photo credit: Jeremy Bitterman, courtesy NMC) The National Music Centre in Calgary (Photo credit: Jeremy Bitterman, courtesy NMC)
     The National Music Centre is offering to bring a little free music into the lives of wildfire evacuees.

    The Calgary music hub is offering free admission to anyone who is currently displaced by wildfires in Alberta to spend a day at Studio Bell on 9th Avenue S.E. in Calgary’s East Village.

    To receive your free admission, bring a photo ID or other proof of address.

    The NMC is also accepting donations at its admission gate to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

    To donate online, go here.

    In the latest update from the city, 1,658 wildfire evacuees have registered in Calgary.

    The hours at the Calgary Reception Centre at the Shouldice Arena (1515 Home Road N.W.) are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you arrive outside those hours, call 311 for assistance.

    For a list of other free activities for children, youth, adults and families in Calgary, go here.

    For information about the Red Cross one-time payment of $750 for Jasper evacuees, go here.

    For information about Alberta government evacuation payments, go here.

    Information for wildfire evacuees is available here.

