National Music Centre offering free admission to wildfire evacuees
The National Music Centre is offering to bring a little free music into the lives of wildfire evacuees.
The Calgary music hub is offering free admission to anyone who is currently displaced by wildfires in Alberta to spend a day at Studio Bell on 9th Avenue S.E. in Calgary’s East Village.
To receive your free admission, bring a photo ID or other proof of address.
The NMC is also accepting donations at its admission gate to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal.
To donate online, go here.
In the latest update from the city, 1,658 wildfire evacuees have registered in Calgary.
The hours at the Calgary Reception Centre at the Shouldice Arena (1515 Home Road N.W.) are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you arrive outside those hours, call 311 for assistance.
For a list of other free activities for children, youth, adults and families in Calgary, go here.
For information about the Red Cross one-time payment of $750 for Jasper evacuees, go here.
For information about Alberta government evacuation payments, go here.
Information for wildfire evacuees is available here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
B.C. landslide: Evacuation order north of where Chilcotin and Fraser rivers merge
Authorities in British Columbia have issued an evacuation order for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by a landslide.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
'Nothing moves': Uncertainty hangs over shippers as potential rail strike looms
Shippers and producers are holding their breath ahead of a possible strike by thousands of rail workers this month that would halt freight traffic, clog ports and disrupt industries.
Bangladesh's PM resigns and flees country as protesters storm her residence capping weeks of unrest
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure threatens to create even more instability in the densely populated nation on India's border that is already dealing with a series of crises, from high unemployment and corruption to climate change.
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida as Category 1 storm and threatens catastrophic flooding
Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it slowly passes over the northern part of the state.
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says speaking out about suicidal thoughts is part of 'healing process'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has said that being open about her experience of suicidal ideation is part of the 'healing journey.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Heritage Festival cancels Monday events due to 'significant' storm damage
The Edmonton Heritage Festival announced it will be closed Monday due to storm damage.
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Vancouver
-
B.C. landslide: Evacuation order north of where Chilcotin and Fraser rivers merge
Authorities in British Columbia have issued an evacuation order for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by a landslide.
-
Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lighting forecast for southeast
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
-
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. landslide: Evacuation order north of where Chilcotin and Fraser rivers merge
Authorities in British Columbia have issued an evacuation order for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by a landslide.
-
Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lighting forecast for southeast
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
-
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Saskatoon
-
Beyond the stage: Saskatoon Fringe's outdoor festival
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Regina
-
Serious collision near Wolseley blocks eastbound lanes on Highway 1
Drivers hoping to travel east on Highway 1 can expect delays following a serious crash near the town of Wolseley.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
-
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
-
'Bag of money up front:' Ontario rural communities boost incentives to attract medical staff
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
Montreal
-
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
-
Man's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
-
Health Canada recalling Gerber brand baby cereal due to possible Cronobacter
Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police find 22-year-old dead in Maquapit Lake
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
-
From school boards to dog adoption, N.S. Tories have pulled back from 2021 promises
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
-
Hundreds line the streets for Halifax Natal Day Parade
The heat and humidity didn’t stop hundreds of people from lining the streets to enjoy the 127th Natal Day Parade in Halifax on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
WFPS crews tackle trio of fires early Monday morning
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Monday morning as they responded to three blazes in less than three hours.
-
What's open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg
Terry Fox Day will be celebrated in Manitoba on Monday, resulting in hour changes or closures for several businesses and services in the province.
-
78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
Ottawa
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
-
Here's a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at closures and schedule changes in Ottawa for the Colonel By Day long weekend.
-
Ottawa latest city to turn to AI to predict chronic homelessness
The national capital is not the first municipality to use the emerging technology as a tool to mitigate a worsening crisis -- London, Ont., previously pioneered a similar project, while in California, Los Angeles has an initiative that identifies individuals at risk of becoming homeless.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
-
Online trading platforms appear to go dark during huge market sell-off
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg wins Olympic gold in hammer throw with dominating performance
Ethan Katzberg experienced an unforgettable moment Sunday -- and made history in the process.
Barrie
-
OPP announce slew of impaired driving charges
The OPP's Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment has charged three drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend and four since the end of July.
-
Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
-
What's open and closed on holiday Monday?
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Kitchener
-
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
London
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
-
London’s Alysha Newman qualifies for Olympic women’s pole vault final
After clearing 4.55 metres on her first qualifying attempt on Monday, the 30-year-old was one of eleven vaulters to clear the 4.55 mark.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
-
Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.
-
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.