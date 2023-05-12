NDP leader waiting to see 'fine print' before endorsing Calgary Flames arena deal

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley attends a campaign rally in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 11, 2023. Albertans go to the polls on May 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley attends a campaign rally in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 11, 2023. Albertans go to the polls on May 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina