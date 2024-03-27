Need a job? Calgary hosting Youth Hiring Fair

CALGARY
    The City of Calgary is holding its annual Youth Hiring Fair on Thursday.

    The hiring fair, put on by the city's Youth Employment Centre (YEC), will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Big Four Building in Stampede Park.

    The free event will feature employment opportunities from a variety of industries.

    Officials say it typically attracts more than 5,000 job seekers between the ages of 15 and 24 who are looking for part-time, full-time, permanent, casual or seasonal positions.

    This year marks the 25th year the event will be held. 

    For more information on the Youth Hiring Fair you can visit the City of Calgary's website.

    Unemployment in Alberta

    Alberta's unemployment rate was unchanged in February.

    Statistics Canada's February 2024 Labour Force Survey showed Alberta sitting at 6.2 per cent, the same as the month before. 

    Employment in Alberta rose by 17,000 (+0.7 per cent) in February, bringing overall gains since September 2023 to 73,000 (+3.0 per cent).

    In Calgary, unemployment rose slightly in February to sit at 6.1 per cent, up three-tenths of a percentage point from January.

