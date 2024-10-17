New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary

After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will be opened to patients and researchers.

The Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre is more than one million square feet in size and aims to change the way Calgarians will receive cancer care.

Premier Danielle Smith said the building is one of her government's largest infrastructure projects and will help thousands of Albertans in the years to come.

"It's expected that more than half of Albertans will develop cancer at some point in their lifetime," Smith said during the grand opening ceremony.

"Today brings good news for those who are living with cancer and the loved ones who care for them.

"The Arthur Child is a world-class cancer facility that puts the patient at the centre of a multidisciplinary health system."

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the opening of the facility is a "monumental" occasion for Calgarians and all Albertans.

"Soon, patients from across the province will be walking through the front doors, seeking the knowledge and expertise of the Arthur Child's dedicated health-care team."

Vice-chair of the Alberta Health Services' (AHS) board of directors Sandy Edmonstone said the facility features 160 in-patient beds, more than 90 chemotherapy chairs and 12 radiation therapy vaults.

"This facility is one of the largest comprehensive cancer facilities in the world and it has seven times the footprint of the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, which gives us room to provide cancer care for Albertans in the years to come," he said.

Edmonstone said the centre will also facilitate state-of-the-art cancer research under one roof.

He said that all the building's features were built with patients and their caregivers in mind.

"The facility boasts more than 66,000 square feet of outdoor accessible space, a ground-floor outdoor garden and an eighth-floor green space with public access, creating a calming and fresh environment that is therapeutic to patients, their families and staff."

The project first broke ground in 2017 and cost roughly $1.4 billion.

AHS says as a comprehensive cancer centre, the centre offers a specialized approach that integrates scientific investigation with clinical treatment. This allows for rapid advancements in cancer care, ensuring that patients benefit from the latest research findings.

The provincial government said appointments will be switched to the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre starting Oct. 25.