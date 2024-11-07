New charges have been laid in connection with multiple organized-crime-related shootings in Calgary last year.

Police launched an investigation after a driver called in to report a shooting involving two vehicles on westbound Glenmore Trail, near 37 Street S.W. on Sept. 30, 2023, around 2:45 p.m.

Both vehicles fled the scene, and no injuries were reported to police.

Around 30 minutes later, police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Seton Passage S.E. for another reported shooting.

At the scene, police found a man who had been shot while reportedly parking his car. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the suspect fired multiple rounds, with bullets striking four nearby homes, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Both the shootings targeted the same victim and were connected to organized crime, according to police.

In October 2023, multiple charges were laid against Thanh Nguyen, 26, of Calgary, including one count each of:

Attempted murder;

Discharging a firearm with intent;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Unlawful possession of a firearm in a vehicle;

Unlawful possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition;

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime; and

Possession of a restricted firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

According to a Thursday news release, new charges have been laid against Nguyen, including conspiracy to commit murder, and one additional count each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Additionally, last month, two other men were charged in connection with the shootings.

Masood Mohammad, 30, was charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Harliv Singh Cheema, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to an indictable offence.

Mohammad and Cheema are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.