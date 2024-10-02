2 Calgary men charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Two Calgary men are facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that took place more than a year ago.

Two other men have been charged in connection with a 2023 shooting.

Masood Mohammad, 30, is charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Harliv Singh Cheema, 20, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to an indictable offence.

At 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2023, police received a call from a driver who said shots were fired between two vehicles on Glenmore Trail near 37 Street S.W.

Both vehicles fled the scene before police arrived and no injuries were reported.

About 30 minutes later, police were called to home in the 100 block of Seton Passage S.E. for a possible shooting.

One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said the victim was shot at several times, with at least four rounds hitting nearby homes.

The suspect then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The same victim was targeted in each shooting; and police said the entire incident was connected to an "organized crime conflict."

One man was arrested and charged in the shootings on Oct. 18, 2023, but police said believed that others were involved.

"Due to the level of violence displayed, multiple investigative strategies were used, and a significant number of resources were dedicated to this investigation," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

That work led to charges being laid against the two other men.

Calgary police said this case exemplifies how complex investigations into organized crime are and targeting this sort of violence remains a priority for the CPS.