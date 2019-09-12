A new bus route is looking to alleviate the burden of finding a highly coveted parking spot to take in the changing colours of the trees in Banff National Park this fall.

Roam Public Transit will operate direct buses between the Banff High School transit hub and Moraine Lake seven days a week beginning Monday, September 23 and concluding on Thanksgiving Day (Monday. October 14).

The return fare for the Moraine Lake Express (Route 10) is $20 per adult and the buses will depart the transit hub several times each day beginning at 6:30 a.m. The last departure from Moraine Lake each day is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

For additional information on the bus service visit Roam Transit – Moraine Lake Express