Effective September 1, 2019, drivers in Calgary will be required to provide cyclists with an extended buffer as they pass the pedal-powered vehicles.

The new safe passing law requires motorists to afford:

A metre of space (approximately the width of an average vehicle door) when passing a bicycle on roads where the speed limit is 60 km/h or less

A metre-and-a-half of space when overtaking a bicycle on roads where the speed limit exceeds 60 km/h

Distances will be measured from the part of the bike (likely the edge of the handlebar) nearest to the motorized vehicle

Infractions can result in a fine of $203.

According to the City of Calgary, the new passing distances are similar to the current regulations in municipalities throughout North America and bicyclist must ride as close to the side of the road as they safely can.