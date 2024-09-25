New Calgary art highlights shared adversity faced by Canada’s indigenous population, Chinese migrants

A new public art installation celebrating the shared history of Chinese and Indigenous communities in Calgary has been erected in downtown Calgary.

The project, titled The Bison and The Dragon: Untold Tales, features three wall-mounted panels designed by Jarett Sitter, a Calgary based mixed-media artist and animator.

The panels, located on First Street S.E. and Fourth Avenue S.E. in Chinatown, depict a fusion of animals significant to both cultures: a Chinese dragon with the head of a bison, a phoenix with the head of a golden eagle, and a lion and bear with their cub.

"This project represents a history of collaboration and shared adversity between local Chinese and Indigenous communities," Sitter said.

"I hope to give a louder voice to stories that have previously only been whispered."

The project was developed through consultations involving the City of Calgary, Calgary Arts Development and community members.

Sitter says he was aided in creating the pieces by feedback from residents, Indigenous Elders and Chinese community leaders.

The three-panel installation cost $60,000 per piece, including artists fees, fabrication, installation, community engagement and project lead fees.

It now becomes part of the City of Calgary Public Art Collection, which takes on its maintenance costs.

