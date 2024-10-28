New Calgary Cancer Centre opens to patients

The Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre, also known as the Calgary Cancer Centre (CCC), opened to patients on Monday.

Alberta Health Services says outpatient services will be the first to transfer on Monday, as the process will be done in phases.

The new facility has 160 in-patient beds, more than 90 chemotherapy chairs and 12 radiation therapy vaults.

It also has a state-of-the-art research centre.

The project first broke ground in 2017 under Rachel Notley's NDP government and cost $1.4 billion.

It is one of the largest government infrastructure projects in the province's history.

The CCC will need more than 200 volunteers.

To learn more information or to sign up, visit Alberta Health Services website.