New Calgary park features pickleball courts, off-leash dog area and EV charging stations

A new park in downtown Calgary will be offering a wide range of activities for residents to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to keep their daily lives moving.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) says Pixel Park, located next to Enoch Park at 12 Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E., is now open.

The site includes an off-leash dog park, pickleball courts and a skate park.

Through a partnership with Tesla Motors Canada, it will also include 24 electric vehicle (EV) chargers, downtown Calgary's first Level III supercharging stations.

They are compatible with both NACS and CCS electric vehicles, officials said.

"Pairing the sport courts and dog park with the Tesla superchargers create a space that's meaningful for both district residents and visitors, as well as Calgarians at large," said Kate Thompson, CMLC president and CEO in a release.

"The addition of these Tesla superchargers means that more Calgarians will have access to more electric vehicle charging options, which supports our city's overall sustainability objectives."

According to a recent survey from Brokerlink, a growing number of Canadians are interested in driving an EV in the future, even if many aren't ready to make the switch just yet.

The expense related with EVs is the top concern, followed by "challenges of charging," the report said.

In the online survey of 2,000 Canadians conducted by Ipsos Canada between Aug. 1 and 3, Brokerlink said 89 per cent of Albertans surveyed are worried about the ability to charge their vehicles, with 90 per cent saying there aren't enough charging stations to maintain EVs in their community.

The park will be open to the public seven days per week, year-round and staff are available on-site three days out of the week.