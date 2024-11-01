CALGARY
    New Calgary report explores warning signs of domestic violence

    A new study from the University of Calgary takes a look at some of the warning signs in domestic violence in order to help prevent them. (File) A new study from the University of Calgary takes a look at some of the warning signs in domestic violence in order to help prevent them. (File)
    A new domestic violence report out of the University of Calgary (U of C) could help flag early warning signs.

    It’s the second in a series of research and done in partnership with the Calgary Police Service.

    "In this study, we had an opportunity to dig deeper on men who got charged in 2019, and any prior contact they’ve had with Calgary Police within a decade,” said Lana Wells, U of C associate professor and the Brenda Strafford Chair in the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

    In the last 10 years, 73 per cent of men charged with domestic violence had a history with CPS.

    "We're figuring out if there are patterns, behaviours, or insights that are providing red flags, so we can provide supports to boys and men early on to have health relationships," Wells said.

    Men commit 99 per cent of sexual assaults against women nationwide, according to the report.

    The goal is to understand the predictors of male perpetrated domestic violence and intervene before someone is hurt.

    "Historically we’ve focused on conducting research on supporting victims or once people have been charged to prevent recidivism or more violence. This research really focuses on going upstream to identify potential risk factors or red flags."

