New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool

Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another case.

A sign on the door at the West 85th Fueling Brain Academy says a one-year-old has tested positive for E. coli.

“We have no evidence this originated at the campus, nor that it has spread; however, out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the West 85th campus for the remainder of the week to allow for deep cleaning and to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff," the letter reads.

The note goes onto say the company has notified Alberta Health Services (AHS) and is waiting further guidance.

“At this time, we are requesting parents avoid taking their children to other childcare centres for the remainder of the week.”

In September 2023, 11 Fueling Brain Academy locations were shut down after an E. coli outbreak.

There were at least 446 cases and, of those, 39 children and one adult were hospitalized.

The City of Calgary charged Fueling Minds Inc. and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, with serving food at childcare centres in Calgary without a food services business licence.

They face 12 charges and a total fine of up to $120,000.

They plead not guilty in November 2023.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 6, 2024.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…