Calgary preschool backtracks after testing confirms E. coli case

A Calgary preschool is backtracking after further testing confirmed a case of E. coli in a one-year-old child – despite previous claims that tests had come back negative.

In a news release, Fueling Brains Academy (FBA) said a suspected case of E. coli was confirmed by Alberta Health Services (AHS) in a child that attends its West 85th location.

Fueling Brains Academy was the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak in 2023.

The school initially closed voluntarily on July 3 after it said a parent informed staff that their child had tested positive for E. coli.

However, FBA released another update on Friday, saying that a second test came back negative.

After a third round of tests, the school now says AHS has confirmed that the child does have E. coli.

CTV News has reached out to AHS to confirm the results of these tests.

FBA planned to reopen on Monday, which it says AHS has confirmed can happen. A deep clean of the facility has been completed.

“This has been a very difficult and stressful process for our families and staff. We understand the public interest in this situation, which is why we have been completely transparent,” said Faisal Alimohd, the co-founder and CEO of Fueling Brains Academy.

“Despite the unwanted attention we received, we remain committed to doing what is right."

FBA said the West 85th location will reopen on Monday.

In September 2023, 11 FBA locations were shut down after an E. coli outbreak, which originated in a Fueling Minds kitchen supplying the facilities with food.

There were at least 446 cases and, of those, 39 children and one adult were hospitalized.

The City of Calgary charged Fueling Minds Inc. and its two directors, Alimohd and Anil Karim, with serving food at child-care centres in Calgary without a food services business licence.

Fueling Minds Inc. faces 12 charges and a total fine of up to $120,000.

They pleaded not guilty in November 2023.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 6, 2024.

AHS confirmed the results of previous inspections at the location, on Thursday.

"The child-care portion of the West 85th Fueling Brains Academy daycare location was last inspected on Feb. 21, 2024. No violations were found," AHS said.

"The food services portion of the West 85th Fueling Brains Academy daycare location was last inspected on April 25, 2024. No violations were found."

With files from Jacqueline Wilson and Teri Fikowski