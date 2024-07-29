New feeder-main data received; outdoor water restrictions remain

Calgary remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while the city examines new information about its recently repaired feeder main.

On Monday, the city's director of water services said data from a "pipe-diver device" has started to come in.

"This was a physical electronic device that we deployed earlier in the month to travel the entire length of the feeder main," Nancy Mackay said.

"It was able to examine areas that we couldn't reach.

"The data from the pipe-diver device was received late Friday. We have been working to analyze this data throughout the weekend and that work is continuing this week."

Calgarians have been living with some amount of water restrictions, indoors or out, since the feeder main ruptured in June.

Since then, the city has been inching toward a return to normalcy.

Since the feeder main was brought back into service earlier this month, it has experienced a total of 10 wire snaps.

That includes three on Thursday afternoon and overnight, another on Friday and the latest on Sunday afternoon.

"We are closely monitoring for pressure changes within our water distribution system, signs of stress in the pipe and any other issues," Mackay said.

Mackay said Sunday's water consumption was 649 million litres, similar to what had been projected.

Saturday's water consumption came in at 606 million litres.

Calgarians consumed 593 million litres of water this past Friday, 639 million litres this past Thursday and 683 million litres this past Wednesday.

More information about what is and isn't allowed under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions is available on the City of Calgary website.