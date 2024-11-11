CALGARY
    • New FlixBus route opens between Calgary and Lake Louise

    Alberta's Lake Louise and the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise can be seen on Dec. 3, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Alberta's Lake Louise and the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise can be seen on Dec. 3, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Getting out to the mountains is even easier with a new bus route from a growing Germany-based service.

    FlixBus has been operating a route between Edmonton and Calgary since April and has also been ferrying guests to Banff.

    Now, the service has opened a route between Calgary and Lake Louise, building on the success of its Banff line.

    "The addition of the Lake Louise stop represents a major step in the company's Canadian network expansion," the company said in a news release.

    "This new route meets the needs of travelers seeking affordable and sustainable car-free travel options, especially as Parks Canada's shuttle services frequently reach capacity early."

    The route takes guests from FlixBus' depot on 11 Avenue S.E. in Calgary to the Lake Louise parking lot or the Lake Louise Shell station at the visitor centre.

    The service operates five days a week with two departures daily but will increase to seven days a week during the Christmas season.

    "With this new route, FlixBus not only enhances our offerings in Canada but also delivers flexible, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation solutions for those looking to explore this breathtaking region," said Flix North America's head of communications Karina Frayter in a statement.

    Full ticket information can be found on FlixBus' website and bookings can be made online.

