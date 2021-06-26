CALGARY -- The owners of a new indoor playground at a southern Alberta mall are hoping their business will offer children a safe place to play for hours as well as conquer their own limits.

SkyCastle, a 34,000-square-foot facility, has recently opened to the public.

It is located inside New Horizon Mall, a shopping centre just outside Calgary city limits right next to the QEII Highway.

It offers slides, climbing structures, a "ninja" area and a car track, all designed to keep children occupied for hours.

The owners say it's taken some time to get the business off the ground, especially because of the pandemic.

"It took us nearly about a year and a half to put this playground together," said Han Liu, one of the owners of SkyCastle. "We probably spent three months designing the whole place."

Due to current health restrictions, visitors must make a reservation to be admitted to the park but, once those are lifted on July 1, SkyCastle says it hopes to allow guests to drop in whenever they like.