New mural celebrates connection between Tsuut'ina people and the buffalo

The Tsuut'ina Nation celebrated the unveiling of a new mural Saturday.

It was painted by Tsuut'ina artist Josh Littlelight inside the Papa John's Pizza at Taza.

Littlelight named the mural "Buffalo Run" in honour of the land where the painting sits.

He said he consulted with local elders to capture the long history and connection the Tsuut'ina people have with the buffalo that used to roam the land.

"Talking to some of the elders out on the reserve, they gave me the inspiration to do an honouring piece of that buffalo run so it showcases the land that they sit on," said Littlelight.

"It's a reflection of who we are within our own community," said Tsuut'ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney. "The people used to say the buffalo represents the protector of the land, so this (mural) is the protector of this facility here."

Littlelight said the mural took about 60 hours to complete.