New plan for Alberta's provincial parks aims to ease growing pains
A lot has changed in Alberta’s parks over the last 10-plus years.
The province’s population has grown over 30 per cent from 2009 to 2024, and with that visitation has increased, creating growing pressures on the landscape.
It was 2009 when the first iteration of Alberta’s Plan for Parks was released as a 10-year blueprint for strategic planning of the parks system. Now, about 15 years later, the province is working on an update to address evolving needs and conservation challenges brought on by increasing population and visitation.
For Kecia Kerr, executive director of the Canadain Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) northern Alberta, the answer to providing more recreational opportunities while preserving natural beauty and ecological integrity is simple: create more parks and protected areas.
“Instead, they’re saying create more campsites. But we can’t just jam more and more campsites into the limited space in our park system that there is,” said Kerr. “There needs to be more parks, it’s as simple as that, and we need that anyway for having landscapes that provide protection of different types of habitats.”
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Alberta’s parks under the Provincial Parks Act make up about 3.82 million hectares of the province’s total footprint of 66.18 million hectares, or about 5.7 per cent.
A revised strategic plan for parks will identify options to manage growing recreation demand across 78 provincial parks, 34 wildland provincial parks and 193 provincial recreation areas.
Kerr said there is plenty of opportunity to expand the parks system outside of already wildly popular areas like Kananaskis Country, which sees over four million visitors annually.
“We really do want to see parks managers – either the provincial or federal governments – thinking about visitation and thinking about how to manage that. It comes back to the indication of how much people want this and how important this is to people.”
A 2022 CPAWS poll showed more than 80 per cent of respondents supported protecting more land and sea, and 90 per cent of people believed protected areas play an important role in addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, supporting a healthy sustainable economy and supporting human well-being.
“We see that as an opportunity for providing more recreational opportunities and not having everyone in the exact same locations. Granted, of course, Kananaskis is so popular because it is so close to Calgary’s backyard.
“But there’s lots of areas throughout Alberta to recreate and enjoy being out in nature. It’s kind of one of those things that, if you build it, they will come. If people are given recreation opportunities in different locations, then we can respond to that demand and provide opportunities that aren’t as crowded … We hope that the public that would like to see more camping opportunities will also be asking for new parks.”
In a provincial press release announcing planning of the new strategic document for parks, it was noted that as “more visitors explore Alberta’s provincial parks, creating more recreation opportunities will be a top priority of the new plan.
“This updated vision will help Albertans to enjoy the great outdoors by creating additional campsites and improving access to activities like kayaking and canoeing,” it stated.
There are about 14,000 campsites, 201 backcountry camping sites, 74 comfort camping sites and 162 group camping areas, offered by Alberta Parks currently.
Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said there is an influx of people looking for more of a comfort camping or glamping experience than ever before.
“We’ve definitely seen the size and complexity of RV’s change in the last 15-20 years, too, and when we’re looking at our campgrounds and things like that, we want to make sure we can accommodate those large RV’s with the services that people want,” he said in an interview with the Outlook.
“We want to make sure that we keep the tourism going; make sure that people go to our parks and that they actually have things to do that they enjoy, so that they return and tell others to come.”
From now until Aug. 18, forestry and parks is asking the public for input to inform the new Plan for Parks, which will be shared as a draft, with more opportunity to provide further input in a second phase.
In the first phase, a 36-question online survey tries to understand trends in recreation and conservation – how often visitors go to parks, what they most value, how to enhance accountability in decision-making and reporting on parks issues, to what degree equitable access should be improved, and how to diversify recreation.
Friends of Kananaskis Country executive director Trevor Julian said creating a new plan is timely and necessary for Kananaskis. There are nine provincial and wildland provincial parks and over 50 recreation, wilderness and natural areas within the region, as well as public land.
It is popular as a hiking, camping, cycling, fishing, boating, rocking climbing, snowshoeing and skiing destination.
Over the last decade, visitation has shot up from around 3.5 million to over four million visitors per year, with social distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the area to an all-time high of 5.4 million visitors in 2020.
“It’s empirically true that there’s many more visitors to recreation areas, in particular Kananaskis Country, in the last number of years,” said Julian.
“With those visitors that puts more pressure on the landscape and more pressure on existing recreational opportunities.”
The Friends are a trail stewardship group that build and maintain much of the Kananaskis trail network in partnership with Alberta Parks, relying mostly on volunteers.
The group has a unique understanding of the area and its challenges, with boots on the ground day in and day out.
With more people comes faster trail degradation, more traffic and cars, and garbage.
Julian supports Alberta Parks’ plan to hopefully ease these issues and wants to see more investment in designated official trails.
“That puts them in better shape to handle increased traffic. If they’re well-built, we want the public who comes in there to be on those trails because they’re there for a reason,” he said.
“To the degree that we can, we also want to separate people from wildlife and from some of the other areas of the parks where there are unofficial trails. Putting people on official, managed trails is a good idea and investing in them helps with that.”
The Kananaskis Valley is inhabited by bears, cougars, wolves, elk and other large wildlife, and an array of smaller wildlife, like pikas, pine martens, as well as various avian species.
Julian said he would also like to see a strong focus on education in the province’s new plan, another area where the Friends are frequently engaging the public.
“A lot of visitors to the area might be new to recreation and wilderness and the backcountry, and so having an education program on the ground in Kananaskis Country and online, too, to help educate people how to behave appropriately would ensure there’s less negative impact on the landscape.”
The survey also asks about satisfaction with parks legislation and regulation, sustainability and how Alberta Parks can advance Indigenous reconciliation.
Accountability, equitable access, reconciliation and sustainability make up the four guiding principles visioned for the new plan.
Kerr said CPAWS has some concerns with the terminology used. Under the 2009 plan, the province listed what are now being proposed as guiding principles as priority actions and strategies. One of those was to conserve landscapes.
“The guiding principles, they don’t mention protection of nature anymore at all,” she said.
“There is a guiding principle on sustainability, but there isn’t mention of the focus of our parks is to be protecting nature and the wildlife and plants within them, and the benefits of protecting nature for communities.”
Sustainability is explained by the province such that “current and future generations can visit, be inspired by and support continued conservation and access to parks.”
The survey also allows for feedback from the public on the guiding principles.
Kerr said she believes the survey focuses too highly on increasing visitation, development within parks and expanding more overnight facilities that are not camping.
“Some of that, of course, is for accessibility, but also is probably driven by some economic interests, as well,” she noted.
The province’s press release notes the current value of Alberta’s parks to the provincial economy is close to $1 billion in GDP, $400 million in labour income and nearly 9,000 jobs per year.
“We don’t feel that, if the way the questions are framed is where they’re planning to go on the new version of the Plan for Parks, that it is going to be what parks should be doing, which is protecting landscapes for both the benefit of nature but for people to enjoy nature as well,” said Kerr.
Loewen said there are areas the province “won’t be doing any more development,” though he did not say where.
“[Spaces] that people would be able to hike to or bike to and get into those remote areas, and that’s great, and we need to have those places. But we also need to have places for the other Albertans that maybe don’t want to go through that kind of activity to get to a place to enjoy,” he said.
“Parks are for people and we need to make sure that’s for all people and make sure we’re not just focused on one small portion of the population.”
The inclusion of questions around Indigenous-led conservation in the plan’s engagement phase, as well as several areas that leave room for specific comment instead of just a multiple-choice selection, is encouraging to this effect, Kerr said.
“They say that they’re going to be engaging and consulting with Indigenous communities and I would say that a lot of that aspect should be shaped by those communities of non-Indigenous peoples,” she said.
“I am not an Indigenous person and our organization is not Indigenous-led. But organizations like ours, we do want to be supportive and allies, and we certainly will be putting comments forth supporting introducing policy for Indigenous-led conservation, and we’ll be saying that it should be considering co-management, as well, not just collaborative management.”
The minister said he encourages everyone to be involved in the planning process, either by taking the survey online or mailing in survey responses.
“It is an important time and we want to make sure that we do what Albertans want," he said.
To participate in the Plan for Parks survey, as part of the first phase of public engagement, visit: www.alberta.ca/plan-for-parks-engagement by Aug. 18.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
Tracking Hurricane Beryl: Deadly storm roars toward Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Video shows the scale of Hurricane Beryl as seen from space
Video captured from the International Space Station earlier this week shows the size of Hurricane Beryl as it churned over the Caribbean.
opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?
Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.
Thousands of heat pumps recalled over risk of 'excessive heat exposure'
Health Canada is recalling thousands of popular heat pumps across the country due to a potential risk of 'excessive heat exposure.'
RCMP searching for B.C. arson suspect whose pants caught on fire
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect whose pants caught fire after an alleged arson in B.C.'s Lower Mainland earlier this year.
As hurricane approaches, London, Ont., newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont., are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 Hurricane Beryl approaches.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
-
Mayor calls on province to start paying property taxes
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says it's time for the province to start paying property taxes to the city again.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Coolest day for a while, then the warming trend begins
Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Edmonton region overnight and parts of the area are still getting rain and the odd lightning strike this morning (specifically eastern and southern neighbourhoods).
Lethbridge
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Vancouver
-
RCMP searching for B.C. arson suspect whose pants caught on fire
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect whose pants caught fire after an alleged arson in B.C.'s Lower Mainland earlier this year.
-
Suspect arrested after Canada Day stabbing in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Mounties say a suspect has been arrested following a stabbing that sent one person to hospital this week in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
-
Suspect arrested after Canada Day stabbing in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Mounties say a suspect has been arrested following a stabbing that sent one person to hospital this week in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
-
'Can't be sustained': Regina daycare says $10-a-day program leading to financial crisis
Canada’s $10-a-day childcare program has created a financial crisis for a Regina daycare. The Scott Infant and Toddler Centre is burning through its cash reserves in order to remain open.
-
Saskatoon had one of its wettest Junes in more than 100 years
After successive summers of drought and smoke from forest fires across many parts of Saskatchewan in recent years, those longing for rain got plenty of it last month.
Regina
-
'Can't be sustained': Regina daycare says $10-a-day program leading to financial crisis
Canada’s $10-a-day childcare program has created a financial crisis for a Regina daycare. The Scott Infant and Toddler Centre is burning through its cash reserves in order to remain open.
-
Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
Toronto
-
Police say they will enforce judge's order that U of T encampment must come down
The Toronto Police Service says it will enforce a court order granted yesterday that says demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Toronto must dismantle the site by 6 p.m. today.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Have you been renovicted in Toronto? We want to hear from you
Toronto City Council took a step closer to putting an end to renovictions last week.
Montreal
-
Canada Post carrier says nothing being done about repeated homophobic harassment at work
A letter carrier with Canada Post says he's been harassed repeatedly at work because he is gay and has filed official complaints but nothing has been done.
-
Montrealer dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street
A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin, Ireland.
-
Justin Trudeau to visit Montreal on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to participate in various events in and around Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Saint John police investigating discovery of man’s remains
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are investigating the discovery of human remains on the shore of the Saint John River.
-
800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.
-
Nova Scotia expands access to electronic health records
A pilot project that gives patients access to their medical records has become a permanent part of Nova Scotia’s digital transformation.
Winnipeg
-
'It still takes a toll': WFPS deputy chief reacts to fiery long weekend
Winnipeg firefighters had their hands full over the long weekend as they tackled several significant blazes in less than 48 hours.
-
'I'm shaking right now': Winnipeg business continued target in crime wave
A Winnipeg business owner is speaking out after criminals hit her establishment three times in just over a month, including a bizarre trailer fire.
-
7-year-old girl drowns while swimming in northern Manitoba lake
A seven-year-old girl has died after she went under the water while swimming in a northern Manitoba community.
Ottawa
-
Report shows violent crimes on the rise in Ottawa
Violent crimes in Ottawa have increased by three per cent in 2023, according to Ottawa Police Service's annual report.
-
NCC 'Summer Zone' generates concerns over noise, parking
An idea by the National Capital Commission to transform a portion of Queen Elizabeth Driveway into an area dedicated to "games and music" is being met with both excitement and cautious optimism by some Ottawa residents.
-
Southeastern hospitals awarded $1 million to help overwhelmed physicians with AI
Hospitals in southeastern Ontario will be receiving an award of $1 million to explore the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the burden associated with administrative work for physicians.
Northern Ontario
-
Tentative sale agreement could save northern Ont. cheesemaker
The owner of Thornloe Cheese announced Wednesday it has a tentative agreement in place to sell the northern Ontario cheesemaker to Mississauga-based Triple ‘A’ Cheese.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
North Bay police say suspended driver took off in a vehicle, arrested heading south on Hwy. 11
A 31-year-old suspended driver was arrested June 29 on Highway 11 after reportedly taking a vehicle without consent.
Barrie
-
Criminal charges against 20-year Barrie police officer dropped
Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner has been exonerated.
-
Unanimous board approval for Muskoka hospitals' redevelopment
Unanimous board approval has given Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare the green light to continue with the planning stages of redevelopment of its hospital sites.
-
Barrie GO Train rail service suspended this weekend
Barrie's GO train service will be on hold this weekend during track repairs.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks, fights and pepper spray: Chaotic Canada Day celebration at a Kitchener, Ont. park
One person has been charged with assaulting a police officer after chaos broke out in a Kitchener, Ont. park on Canada Day.
-
Port Dover lift bridge reopens following two-vehicle crash
The Port Dover lift bridge has reopened following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.
-
Another beauty product theft in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating another makeup and beauty product theft in the city.
London
-
Huron County OPP investigating a death near Clinton
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Active investigation' in St. Thomas
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
-
As hurricane approaches, London, Ont., newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont., are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 Hurricane Beryl approaches.
Windsor
-
Windsor manufacturer fined $55,000 after workplace injury
A workplace injury has resulted in a $55,000 fine for a Windsor manufacturer.
-
Fraud investigation launched into $8,000 in benefit claims
Chatham-Kent police have launched a fraud investigation into several benefit claims in excess of $8,000.
-
Drop in Windsor-Essex home sales four months in a row
Windsor-Essex home sales have dropped for a fourth straight month, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.